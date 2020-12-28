Rwanda COVID-19 cases jump by 153 to reach 7,970

The number of new coronavirus infections in Rwanda has jumped by 153 in the past 24 hours to reach a total 7,970 confirmed cases, the largest spike the East African country has registered since the outbreak in March this year, reports from the ministry of Health indicated Sunday.Rwanda is tightening its lockdown restrictions amid burgeoning case numbers and fatalities, reaching 74 fatalities in total, according to the latest update by health officials.

Rwanda has been under a partial lockdown for the past two weeks, with curfew imposed restricting movements from 8.00 pm (6.00 pm GMT) up to 4.00 am (2.00 am GMT)

The Rwandan Cabinet chaired by President Paul Kagame earlier this month issued fresh and strict guidelines to slow the spread of new Covid-19 infections.

According to the communique from the Prime Minister’s Office, all social gatherings including wedding ceremonies and celebrations of all kinds are from now on prohibited in both public and private settings.

Also banned are gyms and swimming pools, apart from those in hotels which can be used by only tested hotel residents.