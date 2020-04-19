Rwanda: Covid-19 masks compulsory in and outside homes

Stepping up their bid to curb coronavirus outbreak, which has so far confirmed in 143 people, Rwandan health officials say they are making the wearing of face masks both inside and outside homes compulsory.Rwanda initially advised its citizens not to wear masks, then advised they should wear one only if they were infected or if they are likely exposed to the pandemic especially for individuals working in dangerous conditions.

According to the Rwandan ministry of Health on Saturday, the new masks made locally are to be delivered to the market at an affordable price by selected factories based on criteria that each product should meet the same medical standards as those used on the front line by doctors and nurses.

Rwanda has been among the most aggressive nations in Africa taking action to curb public life in order to stop the pandemic.

Rwanda National Police have rigorously enforced stay-at-home rules and movement restrictions where several hundreds of people have been arrested for violating a curfew imposed since mid-March.

On Friday, April 17, the government extended the lockdown to April 30, while it was supposed to be lifted on Sunday April 19.

Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije said the intention is to ensure that COVID-19 is contained.