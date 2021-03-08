Rwanda: Covid-19 vaccination campaign draws EU praise

International › APA

Published on 08.03.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

The President of the European Union (EU) Council, Charles Michel, on Monday, hailed Rwanda’s Covid-19 vaccination exercise.The senior Eu official was speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Westerwelle Startup Haus Kigali, a non-governmental organisation that seeks to create an entrepreneurial hub for the community to exchange ideas and develop their business plan.

Michel among others graced a Covid-19 vaccination exercise at Mayange Health Centre in Bugesera, a district in South Eastern Rwanda.

Rwanda’s vaccination campaign kicked off on Friday and as of Sunday, almost 200,000 people had been vaccinated countrywide, according to the Ministry of Health. 

This accounts for 1.6 percent of the country’s population.

“It is very impressive because there is a commitment in implementing the vaccination campaign, which is key for the future,” Michel said.

The European Union and its member countries are by far the major contributors to the COVAX facility, an initiative that intends to ensure equity as far as access to Covid-19 vaccines by countries is concerned.

The union has contributed over €2.2 billion to the COVAX facility.

Rwanda is among few African countries that began vaccinating their populations against Covid-19, thanks to the COVAX framework and international cooperation. 

The country has so far acquired over 370,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition to batches received by the country through COVAX, Rwanda is set to secure other doses through the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) initiative amounting to 2.6 million doses

