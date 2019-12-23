Rwanda Cycling Federation elects new chairman

A few days after the entire committee that runs the affairs of Rwandan cycling resigned, the former mayor of Nyanza district, Abdallah Murenzi, has been elected unopposed as the new chairman of the federation, a sport source revealed Monday.Murenzi and his executive replaced the outgoing team which has been allegedly involved in gross mismanagement, the same source said.

The move comes after it was established that cycling in Rwanda has been handled for long by Aimable Bayingana, described as someone with connections leading to the corridors of power.

He was accused of using this privilege to do anything as he wishes in running the affairs of the cycling federation including sexual abuse, internal disagreements, abuse of power and fraud.

Investigations have also established that the institution is also mired in illegal procurement of items with no connection to cycling.

The Rwanda Cycling Federation electorate of ten members on Sunday voted in Murenzi as the new boss, alongside a new executive committee team, it said.

Murenzi and team will serve for the next two years to complete the four-year term after the whole committee led by former Ferwacy boss, Aimable Bayingana resigned this month.

The elections were witnessed by Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee Chairperson, Valens Munyabagisha who said the new team should start work now to prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games.