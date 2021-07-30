International › APA

Rwanda defender on trial with Belgium football club

Published on 30.07.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

Rwandan defender Ange Mutsinzi is on trial with the Belgian first division club of Oud – Heverlee Leuven, sports sources revealed Thursday.The 23-year-old is currently in the European country where he is trying out the Belgian outfit.

The young defender, who was until recently playing for Rwanda’s first-tier military side APR FC will hope to impress during the trial session.

Previously he also played for the Rwanda’s national team Amavubi since 2018.

He was a squad member for the 2020 African Nations Championship.

In 2014, another Rwanda international defender Salomon Nirisarike joined the  Belgian second division side AFC Tubize on a two-year ..

Prior to that transfer, the right-footed defender also played for Saint-Trond from rivals side Royal Antwerp.

