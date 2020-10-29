Rwanda detects fresh COVID-19 cases in refugee camp

A camp hosting Burundian refugees at Mahama in Kirehe district in southern Rwanda has recorded 40 new cases of the COVID-19 as of Thursday, health officials have said.This makes it the highest number of infections in this village located near the border with Tanzania, health officials said in a report obtained by APA in Kigali.

Official reports indicate that over fifty thousand refugees live in Mahama camp, making it the largest in Rwanda.

Since late September, the refugees have been returning home.

While there are tough measures in Rwanda, which still closes its border, in Burundi the situation seems the complete opposite.

No masks are worn in Burundi where there are little or no restrictive measures and the government claims the virus is under control.

For Rwanda, total infections have reached 5,129 with 45 fresh cases especially from Mahama refugee camps recorded in the last 24 hours.

Mahama camp is divided into 25 villages with a minimum of seven leaders in each, according to the UN refugees agency (UNHCR)