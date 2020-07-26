Rwanda: Disused market to be transformed into special needs school

A disused market in the Rwandan town of Rubaya, near thew Ugandan border is poised to be transformed into a school for people of special needs, a senior official has told APA.This was decided after the place has been lying idle with no business activity, the vice mayor in charge of economic development in Gisumbi district Anastase Nteziryayo explained.

He that the marked was established in 2015 under the support by President Paul Kagame in honor of the support rendered to the former rebel group and current ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) by residents of the Rubaya sector.

“The market was placed far away from an active trading center- this makes it difficult for traders to trek to the facility,” Nteziryayo said.

This region of the Northern Province is where, in 1992, the then rebel Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA), the armed wing of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), set up its main sickbay as it planned final assaults on the regime that masterminded the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis.

The latest diplomatic feud between Rwanda and Uganda has stopped most cross-border movements between the two countries, a situation that has had a huge effect on daily life for families in both countries including business activities in cross-border regions.

Frustrated people living near the border have been using an ungazetted border point.

Kigali has accused Kampala of backing Rwandan rebel groups including the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Uganda has repeatedly denied these allegations.