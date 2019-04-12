Rwanda donates $200,000 to Malawi disaster relief

The Rwandan government has handed over to Malawi a donation of $200,000 to support the country’s efforts in disaster recovery after Cyclone Idai wreaked havoc across southeastern Africa, an official source disclosed Friday to APA in Kigali.Rwandan Minister of State in Charge of East African Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe explained that the donation aims at supporting the country implement a disaster-response-recovery.

“This is another sign showing Rwandan government commitment to work with Malawian authorities as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this disaster,” Nduhungirehe said.

Malawi and U.N. agencies admit food shortages are a critical problem in the cyclone-affected areas. Malawi is seeking an additional $25 million in aid to meet those basic needs.

Cyclone Idai is one of the worst natural disasters to have affected Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi over the past 20 years.

It caused catastrophic damage, flooded over 2,300 square kilometers, left more than 700 people dead and affected over one million people, according to humanitarian agencies in Southern Africa region.