Rwanda, DR Congo agree to boost cooperation on COVID-19 fight

Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to enhance collaboration in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement obtained Friday by APA in Kigali.The consensus was reached late Thursday evening during the meeting between the official delegations of the two countries led by Congolese deputy minister of Internal security Innocent Bokele Walaka and Rwandan Health Minister, Dr Daniel Ngamije.

During the meeting, the two delegations had an in-depth exchange of views on fighting against COVID-19, and advancing collaboration in cross-border movements, it said.

The two countries have so far made mask wearing mandatory especially in public places to fight COVID-19 where by the olice is currently enforcing the measure, as well as compliance with social distancing and hygiene measures issued by authorities.

The meeting comes at time, Rwanda has strengthened its preventive measures following a growing number of COVID-19 case was confirmed recently in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Rwandan health officials have urged the public to observe all preventive measures announced by the government, especially, washing of hands regularly and maintaining physical distance of at least one metre from other people.

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Rwanda increased from 346 to 349.