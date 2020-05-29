International › APA

Rwanda, DR Congo agree to boost cooperation on COVID-19 fight

Published on 29.05.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to enhance collaboration in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement obtained Friday by APA in Kigali.The consensus was reached late Thursday evening during  the meeting between the official delegations of the two countries led by  Congolese deputy minister of Internal security Innocent Bokele Walaka  and Rwandan Health Minister, Dr Daniel Ngamije.

During the  meeting, the two delegations had an in-depth exchange of views on  fighting against COVID-19, and advancing collaboration in cross-border  movements, it said.

The two countries have so far made mask  wearing mandatory especially in public places to fight COVID-19 where by  the olice is currently enforcing the measure, as well as compliance  with social distancing and hygiene measures issued by authorities.

The  meeting comes at time, Rwanda has strengthened its preventive measures  following a growing number of COVID-19 case was confirmed recently  in  Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic  Republic of the Congo.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19,  Rwandan health officials have urged the public to observe all preventive  measures announced by the government, especially, washing of hands  regularly and maintaining physical distance of at least one metre from  other people.

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Rwanda increased from 346  to 349.

