International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda, DR Congo set to roll-out synchronized Ebola vaccination

Published on 27.12.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

Health authorities from Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to roll out Ebola vaccination to start this week targeting population potentially at risk, an senior official from the ministry of Health in Kigali revealed late Thursday.This  will be the first ever vaccination campaign against the Ebola Virus  Disease (EBV) for adults, adolescents, and children aged two years  living within the vicinity of a possible Ebola outbreak, the ministry  said.

The move comes after the World Health Organisation has  prequalified last month the Ebola vaccine, Ervebo, paving the way for  its use in high-risk countries such as DR Congo and its neighbors.

Prequalification,  widely known as “pre-qual” means that the vaccine meets WHO standards  for quality, safety and efficacy. UN agencies and Gavi, the Vaccine  Alliance committed to increasing access to immunisation in poor  countries can now procure the vaccine for regions at risk of Ebola  outbreaks.

The injectable vaccine has been shown to be effective  in protecting people from the Ebola Zaire virus and is recommended by  the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), says the UN agency.

Commenting  on the new move, the Rwandan Minister of State in the Ministry  of  health  Dr Ndimubanzi Patrick welcomes the development saying that  although there is no Ebola in #Rwanda, the Ministry of health has  decided to strengthen preventive measures against Ebola by availing the  vaccine accessible to our population.

“This vaccine is a new tool  that complements the prevention measures against Ebola virus. it  complements and does not replace all universal precautions for  prevention, surveillance, diagnosis and early treatment,” the senior  Rwandan government official said.

Speaking in the same vein, the  Minister of health of Sud Kivu Province in Eastern Democratic Republic  of Congo (DRC), Cosmos Kusimwa Bishisha hailed the sign of commitment of  [our] respective Heads of States to safeguard health of our  populations.

“The vaccine that will complement the existing interventions has the potential of reducing new infections,” Dr Bishisha said.

In  the meanwhile, a research conducted by Wellcome Trust in 2015 showed  that Ervebo proved to be highly effective in combating the deadly Zaire  Ebola virus.

It also suggested that a single injection would be  sufficient to protect a person from contracting Ebola, unlike Johnson  & Johnson’s that requires two shots eight weeks apart.

