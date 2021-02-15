Rwanda, DR Congo’s officials discuss security, bilateral ties

Rwanda is ready to increase security ties with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to eradicate armed terrorist militias, according to one of the resolution from a two-day bilateral meeting that opened Sunday in Kigali.Security officials from the two countries a bilateral meeting aimed at deliberating on security matters of common interest, the statement made available late Sunday to APA in Kigali said,

Rwanda’s delegation is led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura while the Congolese delegation is headed by Francois Beya, President Félix Tshisekedi’s special advisor on security affairs.

Speaking at the occasion, Gen. Kazura noted that the two countries’ Heads of States, Presidents Paul Kagame and Felic Tshisekedi, “mandated us” to meet regularly, discuss and find ways to do whatever

is necessary “so that our countries work together and develop together.”

“And when people collaborate and work together there is nothing impossible to achieve,” the senior Rwandan military officer said.

DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi has vowed to address a wide range of issues in his country, including war and insecurity.

In an effort to deliver peace, serenity, and calm to eastern DR Congo, the Congolese army has in the past two years moved indecisively and battled anti-Rwandan militia based there.

Commenting on these military operations, Jean-Claude Kamb, a Senior Congolese intelligence officer said “we are very optimistic regarding the military operations to neutralise all these negative forces.”

“We are here under the guidance of our two Heads of States. We are meeting to exchange on the common menace which is affecting the two states; in terms of terrorists, negative propaganda,” he said.