Rwanda economy expands by 9.4 percent in 2019

Rwanda’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 9.4 percent last year from a year ago, official data revealed here on Tuesday.According to seasonally and calendar adjusted data, the level of GDP is now at Frw 9,105 billion (about 9.8 billion USD)where Agriculture sector contributed 24%, Industry contributed 18%, Services contributed 49% while the remainder 9% was attributed to net tax on products.

Market-based services and agriculture industry were the main contributors of the growth, the institute said.

In agriculture, food crop growth was 4%. Export crops growth was 5% mainly due to growth in coffee and tea that increased by 7% and 3% respectively.

Reports show that in industry, growth was mainly boosted by construction and manufacturing which increased by 33% and 11% respectively. Within mining, cassiterite and wolfram decreased by 23.7% and 6.6% in the quantity exported respectively while Coltan increased by 42%.

The growth in services is due to an increase of 16% in wholesale & retails trade of locally made and imported products, 12% in transport services boosted mainly by 17% increase in air transport activities, 8% growth in financial services and 10% in hotel & restaurant services among others.