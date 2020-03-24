International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda economy expands by 9.4 percent in 2019

Published on 24.03.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 9.4 percent last year from a year ago, official data revealed here on Tuesday.According to seasonally and calendar adjusted data, the  level of GDP is now at Frw 9,105 billion (about 9.8 billion USD)where  Agriculture sector contributed 24%, Industry contributed 18%, Services  contributed 49% while the remainder 9% was attributed to net tax on  products.

Market-based services and agriculture industry were the main contributors of the growth, the institute said.

In  agriculture, food crop growth was 4%. Export crops growth was 5% mainly  due to growth in coffee and tea that increased by 7% and 3%  respectively.

Reports show that in industry, growth was mainly  boosted by construction and manufacturing which increased by 33% and 11%  respectively. Within mining, cassiterite and wolfram decreased by 23.7%  and 6.6% in the quantity exported respectively while Coltan increased  by 42%.

The growth in services is due to an increase of 16% in  wholesale & retails trade of locally made and imported products, 12%  in transport services boosted mainly by 17% increase in air transport  activities, 8% growth in financial services and 10% in hotel &  restaurant services among others.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top