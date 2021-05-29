International › APA

Rwanda, Egypt agree to increase military cooperation

Published on 29.05.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Chief of Staff Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura on Saturday met with visiting Egyptian counterpart Lt. Gen Mohamed Farid and the two sides agreed to advance the bilateral military cooperation, a military source confirmed to APA Saturday in Kigali.Discussions were centred on enhancing the existing military cooperation, according to the statement, which added that Farid also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Maj General Albert Murasira.

According to the statement, the Egyptian Chief of Staff also paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi  Genocide Memorial at the Gisozi a hill overlooking Kigali city.

Rwanda and Egypt have been working on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and further mutual interests in economy and trade, as well as defence and security.

Rwanda has been sending some students to Egypt for military courses, it said.

