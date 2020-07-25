International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda: Eight killed in road accidents in seven days-Police

Published on 25.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A total of 8 people were killed and 17 others injured in road accidents in Rwanda in seven days, a senior officer from the country’s traffic police department said Saturday.The  deputy commander of Police’s Traffic and Road Safety Department,  Assistant Commissioner of Police Teddy Ruyenzi most of the accidents  were caused by reckless driving as people scrambled to get to their  homes before the curfew hour hit at 9.00 pm.

Rwanda recorded 17  percent reduction of road accidents in 2019 due to a road safety  awareness campaign “Gerayo Amahoro” campaign, meaning “reach safe” in  English, which was launched last May, according to latest figures from  Rwanda National Police.

At least 223 people lost their lives to road accidents in 2019 compared to 465 in 2018, according to the Police.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Rwanda, often caused by reckless driving.

According  to the latest data published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in  2019 Road Traffic Accidents Deaths in Rwanda reached 4,054 or 7.14% of  total deaths.

