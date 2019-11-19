Rwanda: Ex minister freed on bail after 20-day detention

The former Rwandan Sports and Culture minister, Robert Bayigamba has been freed on bail from a detention facility where he had been held for 20 days, facing charges of property-related fraud, APA can report form Kigali on Tuesday.The former Rwandan politician and businessman’s release on Monday followed the court’s rejecting of an appeal by prosecutors to reverse the bail decision.

Mr. Bayigamba who was until recently involved in business activities has been charged with flouting articles 174 and 176 of the penal code, according to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

The case revolves around a controversial sale of three high-value pieces of land by Bayigamba to two different individuals, an act he did knowingly according to the prosecution.

It is alleged that the ex-minister took an advance payment on the sale from one of the buyers, and went ahead to sell the land to another individual.

Efforts by the first buyer to recover his money were futile.