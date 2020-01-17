Rwanda: Ex-rebel spokesman’s trial resumes

The trial of Rwanda’s terror suspect Callixte Nsabimana aka Sankara who is suspected of involvement in terrorism crimes resumed Friday at the High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes in Nyanza, a district in southern Rwanda.The prosecutor presented evidence supposedly linking Sankara to an act of terrorism.

The suspect is facing charges related to the formation of an irregular armed group, complicity in committing terrorist acts, conspiracy and incitement to commit terrorist acts, taking persons hostage, murder, and looting.

Nsabimana was the spokesperson of a rebel outfit that calls itself the National Liberation Front (FLN), which was blamed for the attack on villages in southern Rwanda and killing, looting and destroying property.

Nsabimana who promoted himself to the rank of Major, according to the prosecution began his journey when he was expelled from a government university in Rwanda, then reappeared in South Africa as a member of the group led by former RDF chief Gen Kayumba Nyamwasa in 2012.

He also spent time in the Indian Ocean island of the Comoros.

Despite appealing to the Ombudsman, Nsabimana was not allowed back to the university.

FLN for which Maj. Sankara was spokesperson has always claimed to estalish and run military posts in Nyungwe forest, which the government dismissed, often ferrying journalists to the area to debunk such a theory.

Sankara was a dissident while still in South Africa.

Before his capture and extradition to Rwanda, Sankara was found with Lesotho a passport under the names Kabera Joseph, born from Masisi, DR Congo.

It was acquired in 2013 after Sankara paid 5,000 South African Rands (Rwf 311,000) for it, the court heard.

According to Rwandan state prosecutors, the passport was fake.