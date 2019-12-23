Rwanda: Ex top civil servant arrested over graft charges

International › APA

Published on 23.12.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have arrested a former senior official on alleged abuse of office and money laundering with respect to the granting of licences to individuals seeking to run Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), a police source confirmed to APA in Kigali on Monday.Rwanda Investigation Bureau’s Spokesperson Marie Michelle Umuhoza said  the suspect is the former Standards and Guidelines for Quality TVET Specialist at the Workforce Development Authority (WDA), Dr Theodore  Habimana.

The arrest comes at times Rwandan judicial police is currently investigating cases of corruption at Technical and  Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges across the country.

Latest report released by Transparency International Rwanda (TIR) indicate  that bribery prevalence per institution is topped by traffic police with a 9.07 percent while second on the list is the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) with a prevalence rate of 7.08 followed by the Technical and  Vocational Education Training (TVET) schools at 5.13 percent.

TVET is currently offered through three different types of public and private  institutions in Rwanda, namely the Vocational Technical Centres (VTCs), Technical Secondary Schools (TSSs) and the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) also known as ‘Polytechnics’.

The Rwandan authorities believe that vocational training is key towards providing recipients with the necessary knowledge and skills to exercise a  profession in order to be integrated in the labour market.

