Rwanda faces new lockdown after surge in COVID-19 infections

Published on 17.08.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The lifting of Rwanda’s national coronavirus lockdown in April this year has seen a number of economic activities resume in the East African country but to major parts of the country including Kigali city are likely to return to a new lockdown due to rising cases of the virus.Sosthene Musabeyezu, a private sector  employee in the fashion industry, said that returning to normal life is  important for him because the crisis has had an impact on people’s  lives.

“I do not want to see business closed and public  transportation canceled once more. We need to work hard to save  Kigali  from becoming a ghost city due to a second outbreak,”  Munyemana told  APA in an interview.

The country, which has so far tested 334,270  samples since the outbreak, has recorded a growing number of confirmed  cases in the last few days where Kigali city is among the virus hotspot  zones that account for the biggest percentage of all confirmed cases in  Rwanda.

Speaking earlier to reporters in Kigali, Rwandan Ministry  of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije stressed  that When health officials  assess the situation, it goes back to the same concerns they have raised  before, of people becoming lax amid relexing measures.

“When you  visit these markets, you notice that people don’t wear masks properly  or observe the necessary hygiene measures,” the top Rwandan government  official said.

While the virus cases in several remote rural  districts especially Rubavu (North West) and Rusizi (South West) on the  border with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are largely  been addressed,  reports by the ministry of Health indicate that the  spread has moved towards Kigali in recent few days.

As part of  containment measures, municipality authority in Kigali city has decided  to closed the two markets located in Nyarugenge district and nearby  shops for one week, after these business places have been identified as  the source of new coronavirus infections.

Weeks after the  country eased lockdown measures the number of people who have contracted  COVID-19 has surged and the economic woes which have plagued the  economy since March threaten to worsen.

In April, as restrictions were relaxed, there were an average of  tens of cases reported each day.

Yet  gatherings were restricted at certain levels,  additional restrictions  are expected to be added in the coming days, Dr Ngamije said.

At  time several hundred  of people have lost their jobs due to the  coronavirus-induced lockdown especially in urban areas and Kigali city,  official figures paint an increasingly bleak picture for employment and  wages despite continuing government support.

As part of these  interventions, the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) instructed commercial  banks to ease loan repayment conditions to borrowers affected by  lockdown measures, introduced an Extended Loan Facility to banks of RWF  50 billion (53 million USD), and instituted other measures aimed at  commercial banks.

In June this year, the Government of Rwanda  announced another  Rwf100bn (106 million USD) economically recovery fund  aimed at resuscitating the economy which has been hard hit by the  COVID-19 pandemic.

Official statistics indicate that the  employment in eight most important economic activities in terms of  employed persons were differently affected by covid-19 and after the  full lock-down they were at different levels of recovery.

Figures  released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) show  that in February 2020, eight economic activities were employing 86  percent of the total employment in Rwanda.

As of May 2020,  reports show that the most affected among them is “accommodation and  food services activities” which lost 75 percent of employment in April  and which still had a gap of 57 percent in May 2020 as compared to the  February 2020 situation.

The average number of hours actually  worked per week at the main job declined in May 2020 as compared to  February 2020 due to imposed curfew, it said.

But  Kigali city  which is the worst affected area has seen continuous improvement in  traffic congestion  and people who are not willing to comply with social  distancing policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in Rwanda  in March, a total of 2,453 cases have been reported with 8 deaths.

