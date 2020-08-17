Rwanda faces new lockdown after surge in COVID-19 infections

The lifting of Rwanda’s national coronavirus lockdown in April this year has seen a number of economic activities resume in the East African country but to major parts of the country including Kigali city are likely to return to a new lockdown due to rising cases of the virus.Sosthene Musabeyezu, a private sector employee in the fashion industry, said that returning to normal life is important for him because the crisis has had an impact on people’s lives.

“I do not want to see business closed and public transportation canceled once more. We need to work hard to save Kigali from becoming a ghost city due to a second outbreak,” Munyemana told APA in an interview.

The country, which has so far tested 334,270 samples since the outbreak, has recorded a growing number of confirmed cases in the last few days where Kigali city is among the virus hotspot zones that account for the biggest percentage of all confirmed cases in Rwanda.

Speaking earlier to reporters in Kigali, Rwandan Ministry of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije stressed that When health officials assess the situation, it goes back to the same concerns they have raised before, of people becoming lax amid relexing measures.

“When you visit these markets, you notice that people don’t wear masks properly or observe the necessary hygiene measures,” the top Rwandan government official said.

While the virus cases in several remote rural districts especially Rubavu (North West) and Rusizi (South West) on the border with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are largely been addressed, reports by the ministry of Health indicate that the spread has moved towards Kigali in recent few days.

As part of containment measures, municipality authority in Kigali city has decided to closed the two markets located in Nyarugenge district and nearby shops for one week, after these business places have been identified as the source of new coronavirus infections.

Weeks after the country eased lockdown measures the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 has surged and the economic woes which have plagued the economy since March threaten to worsen.

In April, as restrictions were relaxed, there were an average of tens of cases reported each day.

Yet gatherings were restricted at certain levels, additional restrictions are expected to be added in the coming days, Dr Ngamije said.

At time several hundred of people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown especially in urban areas and Kigali city, official figures paint an increasingly bleak picture for employment and wages despite continuing government support.

As part of these interventions, the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) instructed commercial banks to ease loan repayment conditions to borrowers affected by lockdown measures, introduced an Extended Loan Facility to banks of RWF 50 billion (53 million USD), and instituted other measures aimed at commercial banks.

In June this year, the Government of Rwanda announced another Rwf100bn (106 million USD) economically recovery fund aimed at resuscitating the economy which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Official statistics indicate that the employment in eight most important economic activities in terms of employed persons were differently affected by covid-19 and after the full lock-down they were at different levels of recovery.

Figures released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) show that in February 2020, eight economic activities were employing 86 percent of the total employment in Rwanda.

As of May 2020, reports show that the most affected among them is “accommodation and food services activities” which lost 75 percent of employment in April and which still had a gap of 57 percent in May 2020 as compared to the February 2020 situation.

The average number of hours actually worked per week at the main job declined in May 2020 as compared to February 2020 due to imposed curfew, it said.

But Kigali city which is the worst affected area has seen continuous improvement in traffic congestion and people who are not willing to comply with social distancing policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in Rwanda in March, a total of 2,453 cases have been reported with 8 deaths.