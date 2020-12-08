Rwanda, Finland agree to advance ties, deepen cooperation

Rwanda and Finland agreed Tuesday to establish and promote a future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership, with both sides pledging to enhance political mutual trust and deepen pragmatic cooperation focusing especially on the mining sector and vocational training.Technical and Vocational Training is also one of the strengths of Finland.

During talks between visiting Finnish Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Kai Sauer and Rwandan Foreign affairs minister, Dr Vincent Viruta the two officials stressed that to build a more forward-looking strategic relationship that keeps pace with the times is in the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples.

The Finnish side hopes to carry out more high-level contacts and exchanges in all areas with Rwanda and deepen cooperation in economy and trade, investment, innovation and environmental protection, Sauer said.

Rwanda exports to Finland was US$135.63 thousand during 2018, according to official statistics.

Finland is also famed for having the highest per capita coffee consumption in the world. Rwandan coffee currently reaches the Finnish market by way of third party coffee traders and not through direct buying.

One of the most significant investments by a Finnish Company in Rwanda is Kigali Heights, a business complex in the outskirts of the capital city Kigali which is mostly funded by Taaleri Plc.