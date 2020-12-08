International › APA

Rwanda, Finland agree to advance ties, deepen cooperation

Published on 08.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda and Finland agreed Tuesday to establish and promote a future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership, with both sides pledging to enhance political mutual trust and deepen pragmatic cooperation focusing especially on the mining sector and vocational training.Technical and Vocational Training is also one of the strengths of Finland.

During  talks between visiting Finnish Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and  Security Policy at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Kai  Sauer and Rwandan Foreign affairs minister, Dr Vincent Viruta the two  officials stressed that to build a more forward-looking strategic  relationship that keeps pace with the times is in the fundamental  interests of both countries and their peoples.

The Finnish side  hopes to carry out more high-level contacts and exchanges in all areas  with Rwanda and deepen cooperation in economy and trade, investment,  innovation and environmental protection, Sauer said.

Rwanda exports to Finland was US$135.63 thousand during 2018, according to official statistics.

Finland  is also famed for having the highest per capita coffee consumption in  the world. Rwandan coffee currently reaches the Finnish market by way of  third party coffee traders and not through direct buying.

One of  the most significant investments by a Finnish Company in Rwanda is  Kigali Heights, a business complex in the outskirts of the capital city  Kigali which is mostly funded by Taaleri Plc.

