Rwanda: First ever heart research centre by 2023

Published on 12.06.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Construction work for the first ever heart research centre in Rwanda will be completed by 2023 in Masaka, a suburb of Kigali, an official source revealed on Saturday.The project is backed by the Egyptian Agency of  Partnership for Development (EAPD), according to the Egyptian ambassador  to Rwanda, Ahmed Samy Mohamed El-Ansary.

The centre will include a research wing, clinics, operation theatres, radiology rooms, laboratories, pharmacies, accommodation, and an administration block

The programme also includes training Rwandan medics and other personnel who will work at the facility.

The centre, to be fully operational in 2-3 years will start with a capacity of about 1,000 people, it said.

Reacting on the move, Dr Evariste Ntaganda, the director of cardiovascular diseases at Rwanda Biomedical Centre, said the proposed facility will  train more professional cardiologists.

“Surgical operations are  usually expensive but with the proposed heart centre more children and  older people will have access to surgical service,” Dr Ntaganda said.

