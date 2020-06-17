Rwanda: Flights to remain suspended till further notice

International › APA

Published on 17.06.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

A day after the Rwandan Cabinet’s meeting announced new measures to relax measures against the spread of New Coronavirus, the government said all commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till further notice.The cabinet on Tuesday reopened  domestic and international tourism. However, international tourists  allowed are only those on charter flights, according to a statement  obtained Wednesday by APA in Kigali.

Additional containment  measures are in place in Rubavu (Northwest) and Rusizi (Southwest), two  districts located on the border with neighboring Democratic Republic of  Congo (DRC) whereall business activities except food and pharmacies and  large gatherings are temporarily suspended.

In a statement issued  earlier Rwanda’s flag carrier, RwandAirsaid that Rwanda’s airspace  remains closed to commercial flights in order to curb the spread of  Covid-19 into the country.

Rwandair will, therefore, extend the  temporary suspension of passenger flights until the restrictions (on  Coronavirus) are lifted,” the airline said in a statement issued  Wednesday.

Rwanda has been under lockdown since March 15 to curb  the spread of coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights have been  suspended for this period.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and chartered flights for tourists are allowed to operate.

As of Tuesday, Rwanda has recorded 24 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 636.

