Rwanda: Flights to remain suspended till further notice

A day after the Rwandan Cabinet’s meeting announced new measures to relax measures against the spread of New Coronavirus, the government said all commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till further notice.The cabinet on Tuesday reopened domestic and international tourism. However, international tourists allowed are only those on charter flights, according to a statement obtained Wednesday by APA in Kigali.

Additional containment measures are in place in Rubavu (Northwest) and Rusizi (Southwest), two districts located on the border with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) whereall business activities except food and pharmacies and large gatherings are temporarily suspended.

In a statement issued earlier Rwanda’s flag carrier, RwandAirsaid that Rwanda’s airspace remains closed to commercial flights in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 into the country.

Rwandair will, therefore, extend the temporary suspension of passenger flights until the restrictions (on Coronavirus) are lifted,” the airline said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Rwanda has been under lockdown since March 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and chartered flights for tourists are allowed to operate.

As of Tuesday, Rwanda has recorded 24 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 636.