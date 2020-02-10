Rwanda: Food inflation up 7.3 percent in January 2020

Rwanda’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main gauge for inflation rose by 7.3 percent year on year in January 2020 up from 6.7 percent in December 2019, the National Institute of Statistics said Monday.Food prices went up 15.8 percent year on year last month while alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics increased by 21.1 percent on an annual change and increased by 1.5 percent on a monthly basis.

Clothing and footwear costs increased by 8.1 percent on annual change and 1.0 percent on monthly basis.

The data also show the “local goods” increased by 7.8 percent on annual change and grew by 0.6 percent on monthly basis, while prices of the “imported products” increased by 5.7 percent on an annual basis and went up by 0.5 percent on a monthly basis.

The prices of “fresh products” increased by 23.9 percent on an annual change and rose by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis.

Energy prices increased 5.5 percent on an annual basis and 1.0 percent monthly.

The prices of the so-called General Index excluding fresh products and energy increased by 4.0 percent on an annual basis and by 0.6 percent on a monthly basis.