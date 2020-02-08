Rwanda food prices continue to climb

Rwanda’s headline annual inflation eased sharply to 6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 2.4 percent in the previous quarter, the National Bank of Rwanda said.”The increase by 20 percent in the consumer price index, is attributable primarily to the decrease in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels,” the

Governor of central Bank, John Rwangombwa told reporters in Kigali on Friday.

According to the central bank, the latest hike in commodity prices, mainly between October and December 2019, was attributed to the shortage experienced in the country and the region.

That sharp increase in food prices drove up inflation to 6.9 percent as of November, from 4.4 percent in October 2019, a rate which is beyond the Central Bank projections of 5 percent.

Currently the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) says it was looking into the causes of the spike in food prices but indicates that preliminary findings show the main effect has been on maize and beans, which are among the most consumed in the country.

In Rwanda, food that was being consumed in the month of December was from the July harvest and stocks are running low ahead of the December-January harvest.

Technically, this is the last bit of the harvests with most of the yields from July having been sold over the previous months.