Rwanda football star suspended by club over insubordination

Rwanda’s national team striker Ernest Sugira who also plays for military side APR FC was suspended for two months from all club matches over “gross insubordinate behavior” according to a sanction notice seen by APA on Thursday.Rwandan military club said in a statement that by suspending the player the team management would strengthen guidance against law-breaking cases, enhance institutional construction and establish players’ sense of rule.

In addition, the military club accused Sugira of making comments deemed inappropriate to tarnish the image of the team.

The military club offered no additional details on what led to the player’s subsequent suspension.

“The conduct displayed last weekend during a match of national league does not reflect the values of our team,” the statement quoted Lieutenant General Jacques Musemakweli, the president of Rwandan military club as saying.

In 2016, DR Congo’s Vita Club signed Rwanda’s national team striker Ernest Sugira in a deal that saw the striker earn Rwf4m (about $4,500) every month.

The Rwandan striker’s exploits during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament held in Rwanda in 2016 attracted interest from several clubs on the continent, including Vita Club (DR Congo), Bidvest Wits of South Africa, Kenya’s AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia (Kenya).