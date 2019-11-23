International › APA

Rwanda: Former presidential bodyguard gets life in prison

Published on 23.11.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

One of the Israeli-trained commando Lieutenant Joel Mutabazi, who was convincted for planning assassination of President Paul Kagame was sentenced to life prison in Appeal, a judicial source confirmed Saturday to APA in Kigali.The Appeal Court in Kigali  maintained the life sentence handed down to the defendant at the beginning of this year.

The  court also had found him guilty of crimes related to terrorism, setting  up an armed group, spreading rumours with the intention of inciting the  public to rise up against the state, murder, crimes against the state,  illegal possession of a firearm and deserting the military.

Mutabazi  was sentenced to life in jail together 13 others who were convicted  various sentences including one, Joseph Nshimiyimana, a former member of  Forces Democratiques de Liberation du Rwanda (FDLR) who was sentenced  to life in jail as well.

13 other co-accused were sentenced to  various prison terms, ranging from four months to 25 years for crimes  related to terrorism and murder, some of those convicted also appealed  against the sentences while two were acquitted.

At the beginning  of the trial, Mutabazi pleaded not guilty on all the charges efore he  reportedly entering a guilty plea during a closed door hearing. 

