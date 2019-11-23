Rwanda: Former presidential bodyguard gets life in prison

One of the Israeli-trained commando Lieutenant Joel Mutabazi, who was convincted for planning assassination of President Paul Kagame was sentenced to life prison in Appeal, a judicial source confirmed Saturday to APA in Kigali.The Appeal Court in Kigali maintained the life sentence handed down to the defendant at the beginning of this year.

The court also had found him guilty of crimes related to terrorism, setting up an armed group, spreading rumours with the intention of inciting the public to rise up against the state, murder, crimes against the state, illegal possession of a firearm and deserting the military.

Mutabazi was sentenced to life in jail together 13 others who were convicted various sentences including one, Joseph Nshimiyimana, a former member of Forces Democratiques de Liberation du Rwanda (FDLR) who was sentenced to life in jail as well.

13 other co-accused were sentenced to various prison terms, ranging from four months to 25 years for crimes related to terrorism and murder, some of those convicted also appealed against the sentences while two were acquitted.

At the beginning of the trial, Mutabazi pleaded not guilty on all the charges efore he reportedly entering a guilty plea during a closed door hearing.