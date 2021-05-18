Rwanda, France hold talks on bilateral relations

Rwandan President Paul Kagame who is currently in France on a working visit held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss relations between Rwanda and France as well as other issues in the region, according to an official statement obtained Tuesday by APA in Kigali.The Rwandan leader joined Heads of State and Government from across Africa and heads of Financial institutions at the International Conference on Sudan and later met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the conference in the French capital city, Paris.

In an interview with France 24, President Kagame said that the two reports, which brought about a convergence of facts, have paved the way for the two countries forging a way forward in their diplomatic and bilateral ties.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Kagame also met with his counterpart from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union, ahead of the International Conference on Sudan and the Summit on Financing African Economies.

According to the DRC President, President Tshisekedi as the AU chair deemed it imperative to meet with his peers on the continent in order to prepare ahead of the meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

At the end of the audience, President Kagame, expressed his satisfaction and welcomed the initiative of President Tshisekedi and committed to support the DRC in all the initiatives put in place to strengthen security in the Eastern part of the country.

Kagame is accompanied by the First Lady Jeannette Kagame, who also participated in different activities organised by the host First Lady, Brigitte Macron.