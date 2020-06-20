Rwanda: Free learning on youtube as school closures continue

A few months after Rwanda suspended all school activities amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the country has moved to free YouTube lessons to keep students up to speed with visual online education, an official source revealed Saturday.The Rwanda Education Board (REB) revealed that the newly YouTube channel has started loading graphic classroom sessions for both primary and secondary education as a move to help students and teachers to continue learning during the covid-19 lockdown period.

According to the Director General of REB, Dr. Irénée Ndayambaje, loaded video lessons range from the Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Biology and English literature.

To access the curriculum, parents will be required to subscribe to the new channel to get and share these essential videos that can help their children learn without spending any internet megabytes, it said.

Rwandan schools have been effectively closed since March 14th when the country recorded its first COVID-19 case.

The government of Rwanda earlier this month eased lockdown measures for businesses but extended the closure of universities and schools until September.