Rwanda: French court rules for transfer of genocide financier to UN tribunal

Published on 30.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A French supreme court on Wednesday approved transfer of Rwanda genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga to UN tribunal based in Arusha, a city in Northern Tanzania, a judicial source confirmed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.Kabuga is renowned as the financier  of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed a million innocent  lives in a period of three months.

The statement issued by  France’s Cour de Cassation said it “considers that the investigating  chamber was able to consider correctly that there was no legal or  medical obstacle to the execution of the arrest warrant transfer order  to the United Nations detention centre in Arusha, Tanzania.”

In  their submission, his lawyers argued that Kabuga’s health was too frail  for him to be transferred to Tanzania, particularly during a dangerous  pandemic.

They also argued that French law violated the  constitution by failing to provide for a thorough examination of  international arrest warrants.

Félicien Kabuga, aged 84, accused  of being one of the main financiers of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, was  arrested last month in Asnières-sur-Seine in the Paris suburbs. One of  Rwanda’s wealthiest businessmen at the time of the genocide of the  Tutsis, he was often called the “genocide financier” for having financed  and equipped the Interahamwe militias that carried out most of the  massacres during the genocide. He also created Radio Mille Collines  (Thousand Hills Radio), which broadcast Hutu-extremist ideology,  including calls for murder during the genocide.

The last time  Kabuga had been found with certainty, though he escaped police, was in  2007 in Frankfurt, where he was traveling on a Tanzanian passport.

He  was with Augustin Ngirabatware, the former Rwandan minister of economic  planning during the genocide, who is also wanted by the International  Criminal Court for Rwanda, and who was arrested by German police.  According to French investigators, Kabuga used 28 false identities while  in hiding.

This gives some idea of the networks of assistance  that organizers of the Rwandan genocide have across Africa and Europe,  it said.

