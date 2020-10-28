Rwanda further relax COVD-19 restrictions

Published on 28.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda has moved on further easing their COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on Wednesday following consistent drops in the number of daily recorded new cases.Betting games and church services have been allowed to reopen with an increasing number of participants providing social distancing is enforced.

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame has also allowed places of worship to increase the number of worshipers.

Weddings will also see the number of participants double.

Initially, a handful of participants could be allowed in a church where in a place of 3000 sitting capacity, some 250 people would be allowed in a single service. Every service is separated by another with some 2 hours to allow cleaning.

More in the decisions, the cabinet decided that church wedding ceremonies “should not exceed 75 people.”

This becomes a great improvement compared to 30 people initially.

The cabinet further said that COVID-19 tests will not be required with wedding receptions including fewer than 75 guests.