Rwanda, Gambia agree to enhance military cooperation

Rwanda’s Defence minister, Maj Gen Albert Murasira met and held talks with his Gambian counterpart Sheikh Omar Faye, with a view to enhanced military cooperation between Kigali and Banjul, APA can report on Wednesday.Under future cooperation Gambia will look to learn about the structure, challenges and best practices from the Rwandan army, with a view to successfully implementing their own restructuring and security sector reform processes.

Gambia is looking to adhere to Rwanda’s military policy and is willing to enhance bilateral cooperation with Kigali a military source said.

Speaking at the occasion Sheikh Faye stressed that Rwanda has been a friend of The Gambia for along time and Gambian authorities admire and applaud the leadership styles of Presidents Paul Kagame and Adama Barrow in the spirit of African unity.

Faye said he hoped the two countries would further boost military cooperation by strengthening the capacity of military personnel in terms of defence and other spheres.

After a presentation on the functioning of the Ministry of Defence, the visiting Gambian delegation met senior staff of the ministry during which talks were focused on how to enhance bilateral cooperation between Kigali and Banjul.