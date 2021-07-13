International › APA

Rwanda gets first batch of oxygen plants to help fight COVID-19

Published on 13.07.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

With a steep increase in the demand for oxygen, the Rwandan government has come out with plans to increase the set up of oxygen plants, a senior health official revealed Monday.Rwanda is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases after the East African country reported 577 new Covid-19 cases and nine fatalities linked to the virus.

The new results were obtained from 7,792 sample tests collected in the last 24 hours.

 

So far, the country has recorded a total of 48,244 Covid-19 infections since mid-March last year, of whom 32,23 have already recovered.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 560 in Rwanda.

“We recognize the difficult situation Rwanda currently finds itself in with a surge of COVID cases,” Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) said.

