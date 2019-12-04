Rwanda gets new chief justice

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday nominated Faustin Ntezilyayo as the new Chief Justice as a 8-year non-renewable term comes to an end this month for the outgoing team.Dr Ntezilyayo was until recently serving as Deputy Principal Judge at the East African Court of Justice, Arbritrator.

Kagame also nominated Marie-Therèse Mukamulisa, another Rwandan jurist who was until recently serving as a judge on the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights to the post of Deputy Chief Justice.

Mukamulisa was one of twelve commissioners who drafted the Rwanda post-genocide Constitution and has been a lecturer at the University of Rwanda.

Dr Ntezilyayo who is the new Chief Justice has served in various positions within the Government of Rwanda including as Minister of Justice, Vice Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, Managing Director of the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Agency.

Until recently, he was also acting as the Director of the Centre for Trade and Investment Law and Policy.

Supreme Court is the highest ranking court of Rwanda.

Article 145 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to coordinate and oversee the activities of the lower courts and tribunals, while ensuring judicial independence.