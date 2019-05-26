Rwanda gets prepared amid Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

In the context of the on-going Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda security forces held an Ebola simulation exercise to ensure preparedness of any emergency outbreak from neighboring country.The exercise dubbed “Kumira Ebola Simulation Exercise” (Prevent Ebola) was held at the Rugerero Heath Centre in Rubavu, the military statement made available Sunday to APA in Kigali said.

This second medical simulation exercise tested Rwandan military medical service personnel and other stakeholders on the readiness and general conduct during a probable Ebola outbreak in Rwanda, it said.

The exercise involved various personnel from the Rwanda Military Hospital, RDF Medical Regiment, Ministry of Health and Rwanda Biomedical Centre representatives.

The Ministry of Health has assured the general public that Rwanda is on red alert to tackle Ebola from spreading to the country, after a number of cases were reported in the neighbouring DR Congo.

Key interventions include training of medical staff and other rapid response teams from centre level to the community, equipping health facilities to handle Ebola, perform screening at border points as well as awareness on Ebola prevention and basic hygiene practices and community engagement, reports said.

Estimates by health officials indicate that as of 21 May, a total of 1,866 confirmed and probable Ebola Virus Disease cases have been reported, of which 1,241 died in in seven main hotspot areas in

Eastern Dr Congo.