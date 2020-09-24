Rwanda: Gorilla naming ceremony held virtually

Gorilla naming ceremony, an annual event aimed at promoting conservation efforts for the Mountain gorillas one of the world’s most endangered species was held virtually late on Thursday as the novel coronavirus pandemic persists in the region an official told APA in Kigali.Belise Kaliza, Chief Tourism Officer, at Rwanda Development Board (RBD) said the ceremony which was supposed to be held in on June this year at the foothills of the Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi a village in Northern Rwanda was canceled and will be switched to a virtual event.

“Virtual meeting is the right format for now,” Kaliza said.

‘Kwita Izina’ was introduced in 2005 with the aim of creating awareness of conservation efforts for the endangered mountain gorilla.

The ceremony called Kwita Izina meaning ‘to give a name’ in Kinyarwanda, follows an ancient Rwandan tradition where children are named with family and friends in attendance.

During the virtual event Thursday that was broadcasted virtually on Rwanda Television, park rangers, trackers, veterinarians, guides and wardens from Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park name 24 baby gorillas who inhabit this area.

In the past, Rwanda has hosted the annual event with big names, global and local celebrities to conduct the naming ceremony which always has come out with flare ceremonies.

Official reports indicate that in 2019, tourism generated $498 million in revenues, a 17 percent growth compared to 2018 where tourism receipts stood at over $425 million.

Rwanda received over 1.6 million visitors in 2019, among whom over 17,249 visited the majestic mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park.

The park permits sold were worth $25.1 million, a 25 percent increase compared to 2018.