Rwanda: Gorilla naming ceremony held virtually

Published on 24.09.2020 at 23h21 by APA News

Gorilla naming ceremony, an annual event aimed at promoting conservation efforts for the Mountain gorillas one of the world’s most endangered species was held virtually late on Thursday as the novel coronavirus pandemic persists in the region an official told APA in Kigali.Belise Kaliza, Chief Tourism Officer, at Rwanda  Development Board (RBD) said the ceremony which was supposed to be held  in on June this year at the foothills of the Volcanoes National Park in  Kinigi a village in Northern Rwanda was canceled and will be switched to  a virtual event.

“Virtual meeting is the right format for now,” Kaliza said.

‘Kwita  Izina’ was introduced in 2005 with the aim of creating awareness of  conservation efforts for the endangered mountain gorilla.

The  ceremony called Kwita Izina meaning ‘to give a name’ in Kinyarwanda,  follows an ancient Rwandan tradition where children are named with family and friends in attendance.

During the virtual event   Thursday that was broadcasted virtually on Rwanda Television, park rangers, trackers, veterinarians, guides and wardens from Rwanda’s  Volcanoes National Park name 24 baby gorillas who inhabit this area.

In  the past, Rwanda has hosted the annual event with big names, global and  local celebrities to conduct the naming ceremony which always has come  out with flare ceremonies.

Official reports indicate that in  2019, tourism generated $498 million in revenues, a 17 percent growth compared to 2018 where tourism receipts stood at over $425 million.

Rwanda received over 1.6 million visitors in 2019, among whom over 17,249 visited the majestic mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park. 

The  park permits sold were worth $25.1 million, a 25 percent increase compared to 2018.

