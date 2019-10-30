Rwanda grapples with overcrowded prisons

International › APA

Published on 30.10.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Rwanda continues to grapple with prison overcrowding as more and more people are locked up in jail without going to court, the National Human Rights Commission told Parliament Wednesday in Kigali.Reports by the National Human Right Commission which is a  Government’s entity  to supervise and control human right issue in the  country, show that there are currently about  65,000 inmates in Rwanda’s  prisons located in different districts. About 28,000 of them are  genocide convicts.

The commission said the high number of people  in jails without going to court and for too long, high number of people  kept at transit centers for too long and many pending cases, is another  issue of major concerns in Rwandan prisons.

The joint session of  parliament heard that the overcrowding is as a result of three factors:  increasing cases of defilement, drug abuse and theft.

Back in  2014, prison population was at 96.6% national average, but has since  reached 124.8 percent as of July 2019, according national human  commission Chairperson Madeleine Nirere.

Speaking before  parliament, the commission stressed the need to build more jail  facilities across the country to decongest the overcrowded jail  facilities.

Reports by the Commission show that Rwamagana  district jail in eastern province is the most crowded followed by  Musanze (North),  Bugesera (East), Gicumbi (North), Huye (South),Muhanga  (Central) and  Rusizi (South Western).

