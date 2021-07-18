International › APA

Rwanda, Greece agree to increase military cooperation

Published on 18.07.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

General Konstantinos Floros, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Greek Defence Force has met his visting Rwandan counterpart General Jean-Bosco Kazura , and the two sides agreed to further enhance military cooperation, local media reported Saturday in Kigali quoting a military source.Greece adheres to the role of Armed Forces in Peace and Stability in the Mediterranean and Central Africa which goes beyond geography, opening new horizons in military cooperation, reports said.

In January 2018, Konstantinos Moatsos, the Greek Ambassador to Rwanda with residence in Nairobi presented his letters of credence to Paul Kagame.

At the time, Moatsos said that Greece and Rwanda had signed air service agreements that had the potential to boost tourism, trade, investment and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“My job as Ambassador is to promote bilateral relations in every field, and I have realised that the region has a rich cultural heritage just like Greece. We are already partnering with Rwanda in
the field of international relations, and we recently signed an air services agreement. We want to continue our partnership,” he said.

Rwanda is the largest Police contributing country to UN Peace Support Operations and the third biggest troop contributing country in support of UN peacekeeping operations in Darfur (UNAMID).

