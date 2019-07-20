International › APA

Rwanda: Home of ex-president to serve as “cultural museum”

Published on 20.07.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

The house of former Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, whose 1994 assassination triggered the genocide, will be turned into a museum promoting culture and music, an official source confirmed Friday to APA in Kigali.”Rwanda has decided to  transform Habyarimana’s former presidential residence into a museum for  Culture and Music,” local media quoted a senior official in the Sports  and Culture Ministry as saying.

Setting up this museum was decided as part of a drive to promote  music and culture, it said. 

Habyarimana’s former residence is located in Kanombe, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from central Kigali.

Part  of the wreckage of Habyarimana’s plane, which was shot down on April 6,  1994, is currently displayed in the backyard of the museum, which is  expected to be inaugurated ‘shortly”.

It is estimated that more  than million people from mainly Tutsi ethnic group and moderate Hutus  lost their lives in the massacre that began following the death of  former President Juvenal Habyarimana, and his Burundian counterpart  Cyprien Ntaryamira, when their plane was shot down over Kigali on Apr.  6, 1994.

