Rwanda: Home of ex-president to serve as “cultural museum”

The house of former Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, whose 1994 assassination triggered the genocide, will be turned into a museum promoting culture and music, an official source confirmed Friday to APA in Kigali.”Rwanda has decided to transform Habyarimana’s former presidential residence into a museum for Culture and Music,” local media quoted a senior official in the Sports and Culture Ministry as saying.

Setting up this museum was decided as part of a drive to promote music and culture, it said.

Habyarimana’s former residence is located in Kanombe, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from central Kigali.

Part of the wreckage of Habyarimana’s plane, which was shot down on April 6, 1994, is currently displayed in the backyard of the museum, which is expected to be inaugurated ‘shortly”.

It is estimated that more than million people from mainly Tutsi ethnic group and moderate Hutus lost their lives in the massacre that began following the death of former President Juvenal Habyarimana, and his Burundian counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira, when their plane was shot down over Kigali on Apr. 6, 1994.