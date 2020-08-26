International › APA

Rwanda: Hospital heads detained over genocide-related concealment

Published on 26.08.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

The intermediate court of Muhanga in the Central Rwanda has denied bail to four senior managers of a major hospital in Gitwe in the south of the country, after they were charged with concealing genocide-related information.The officials were apprehended and remanded on a 30-day preventive detention in June after the discovery of bodies buried in a mass grave beneath the hospital in Gitwe, a village of Ruhango district, in southern Rwanda.

Gerard Urayeneza, Director General of the hospital and Gitwe University Legal  Representative, and other four acquaintances are currently detained at  Muhanga central prison pending trial it said.

The grave was discovered beneath a classroom at the private Adventist College, according to the Vice-Mayor in charge of Economic affairs in Ruhango district, Jean Marie Rusiribana.

During the genocide, roadblocks manned by genocide militias were established in districts near the sites where the mass graves were discovered.

Many Rwandans are shocked that community residents kept quiet about the graves for so long. 

Houses and schools had been built on  top of the graves.

