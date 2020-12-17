Rwanda hosts East African Chiefs of Defence meeting

The East African Chiefs of Defence are meeting in Kigali under the auspices of the 28th Ordinary Session of the Eastern Africa Standby Force with the aim of tackling the rising threat of Terrorism in the region, a military source confirmed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.The five-day meeting has drawn top leadership from security institutions and agencies within the East African region.

The aim of the meeting is to apprise the higher leaders of the Eastern Africa Region on the progress made by EASF since the 27th Ordinary Policy Organs Meetings held in December 2019 in Uganda.

Chairperson of the Experts Working Group, Commandant Moujib Adaine from Union of Comoros called on the delegates to contribute meaningfully in the deliberations in particular on important points such as the proposed budget, the 2021 activity plan.

Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa The Director of EASF noted that the Policy Organs Meetings sets the foundation for the ‘Chiefs of Defence Staff meeting’ and the Ministers of Defence meeting.

‘’It is at this level that strong deliberations and proposals are made to inform the decisions of the next level, the Committee of Chiefs Defense Staff and it is evident, therefore that our Experts continue to play a very essential role in the development of EASF operating manuals, documents, guidance, plans and others to effectively and efficiently operationalize the mandate and on this regard I want to thank you all for the invaluable support of all EASF subject matter Experts” said the Director.

The Eastern Africa Standby Force is a regional organization with a mandate to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region.