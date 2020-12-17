Rwanda hosts East African Chiefs of Defence meeting

International › APA

Published on 17.12.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

The East African Chiefs of Defence are meeting in Kigali under the auspices of the 28th Ordinary Session of the Eastern Africa Standby Force with the aim of tackling the rising threat of Terrorism in the region, a military source confirmed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.The five-day meeting has drawn top leadership from security institutions and agencies within the East African region.

The  aim of the meeting is to apprise the higher leaders of the Eastern  Africa Region on the progress made by EASF since the 27th Ordinary  Policy Organs Meetings held in December 2019 in Uganda.

Chairperson  of the Experts Working Group, Commandant Moujib Adaine from Union of  Comoros called on the delegates to contribute meaningfully in the  deliberations in particular on important points such as the proposed  budget, the 2021 activity plan.

Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw  Fayisa The Director of EASF noted that the Policy Organs Meetings sets  the foundation for the ‘Chiefs of Defence Staff meeting’ and the  Ministers of Defence meeting.

‘’It is at this level that strong  deliberations and proposals are made to inform the decisions of the next  level, the Committee of Chiefs Defense Staff and it is evident,  therefore that our Experts continue to play a very essential role in the  development of EASF operating manuals, documents, guidance, plans and  others to effectively and efficiently operationalize the mandate and on  this regard I want to thank you all for the invaluable support of all  EASF subject matter Experts” said the Director.

The Eastern  Africa Standby Force is a regional organization with a mandate to  enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region.

