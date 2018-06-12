Rwanda hosts planning course for African security officers

African military, police and civilian officers are attending a two-week course, which kicked off Tuesday in Rwanda, on ways of enhancing their planning capabilities in various integrated peace-keeping missions.They came from from the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), North African Regional Capability (NARC), Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The course was opened by Rwanda’s airforce chief of staff, Maj Gen Charles Karamba, who explained that the course targets all components of the multidimensional peace support operations (PSOs) approach.

A statement, issued by the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) in Kigali, said all 27 participants will brainstorm on the importance and relevance of integrated planning and functioning in contemporary missions to ensure collectiveness in all aspects of missions operations aiming at attaining the mission mandate.

The African Standby Force (ASF) is one of the pillars of African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) that is at the disposal of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) for conflict management through the deployment of peace support operations to prevent and respond to crisis situations on the continent.

This initiative also seeks to contribute to improved sustainable capacity for the conduct of peace operations on the continent through ensuring effective planning, management, execution of mission tasks aiming at improving operational capability and functioning of organizational systems, it said.

Military reports say integrated mission planning is much more critical and relevant today than in the past because of the complex nature of contemporary operating environment, diverse and complex peace support operations mandates, and multi-dimensional nature of peace missions, as well as multiplicity and complexity of actors and stakeholders.