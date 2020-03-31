Rwanda imposes fine on 24 traders over profiteering amid COVID-19

Rwanda’s ministry of Trade and Industry has imposed fines worth 1.68 million Rwandan Francs (About $1,800 USD) targeting 24 traders in different parts of Kigali and its outskirts over increasing to increase prices of good to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official source confirmed Tuesday to APA in Kigali.The move comes after the ministry issued warning earlier this week against any attempts by traders to increase prices of good to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warning was followed up with random spot checks by inspectors backed by police officers. They were looking out for; do all commodities have price tags; what are prices for basic items.

According to Trade Ministry, 24 places were found charging more for some goods, and others had not placed prices tags so that they pronounced the price depending on client.

In a related development, the Rwandan Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued fresh instructions to industries that are exempt from the countrywide lockdown as the country continues to fight the spreading of coronavirus.

According to the ministry, the only industries that should remain in operation are those working in areas of agro-processing, medical and pharmaceutical products, beverages.

Others allowed to operate are those that produce raw materials for exempted industries, according to the trade ministry.

The changes come in effect after the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in Rwanda.

By press time, the number of confirmed cases in Rwanda was 70