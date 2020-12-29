Rwanda in free Covid-19 tests

Rwanda has said it is introducing free coronavirus tests at public health centres across the country, APA learnt on Tuesday.The Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), Dr Sabin Nsanzimana told local media in Kigali that the distribution of rapid diagnostic tests to health centres across the country is currently being conducted giving all health centers to carry out rapid diagnostic tests.

“People will be given free of charge, but the beneficiaries should meet some criteria to qualify for these services,” Dr Nsanzimana said.

For those who need to be tested for Covid-19 for other purposes can access such services from private clinics on paid services, it said.

Earlier last week, Rwandan health authorities released a list of 42 private clinics countrywide that were accredited to start testing people, using antigen rapid tests.

The cost of tests done in these clinics is about 10,000 Frw ($ 10 USD), it said.

As of late Monday, Rwanda’s COVID-19 case count stood at 8,021, with 1,607 of those cases considered active.

The recent upsurge in the daily cases of Covid-19 and fatalities have led to calls for heightened vigilance, as Rwandans head to festive season where the deaths due to the disease were higher compared to previous months.

The statement issued by the ministry of Health said a total of 75 deaths were found during a records review since the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year.