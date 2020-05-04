Rwanda in gradual easing of Covid-19 lockdown

The authorities in Rwanda on Monday began the gradual easing of the lockdown imposed on the population as part of the response against Covid-19.According to Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente’s office, after six weeks of a lockdown, the Rwandan population is being allowed to venture out between 5 a.m and 8 p.m.

However, the Central African country, which has so far recorded 259 Covid-19 cases, makes it compulsory to wear masks in public, prohibits mass gatherings and keeps its land borders closed.

Markets in Rwanda have been allowed to reopen, but only with 50 percent of their capacities.