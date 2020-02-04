International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda inaugurates first ever East African regional centre for cancer treatment

Published on 04.02.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Tuesday inaugurated the first region’s top a cancer centre that will provide advanced radiation therapy treatments for 150 patients per day.The  new center located at Rwanda Military Hospital at Kanombe, a suburb of  Kigali city is expected to complement the existing prevention, diagnosis  and treatment services related to chronic hepatitis C and other cancers  associated with Human Papillomavirus (HPV) using two new radiotherapy  machines.

Currently Rwanda has three well-known treatment options  for cancer including chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy, but  radiotherapy has been the unavailable option of the three options,  health officials said.

The radiotherapy centre comes to  supplement the existing chemotherapy facility which was established at  another cancer  Cancer Centre located at Butaro, a village in Northern  Rwanda.

Construction of the Radiotherapy Center was first announced in November 2017 during the African Cancer Conference.

Cancer  has become a leading cause of indisposition and mortality worldwide –  with approximately 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related  deaths every year, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

In  Africa, 60% of cancer cases require radiation, and Rwanda has been  sending patients outside the country – mostly India for such medical  services.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top