Rwanda, India sign cooperation accord

Rwanda and India have signed several agreements aimed at improving cooperation between the two countries, a diplomatic source confirmed in Kigali on Wednesday.The signing was made by Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs minister, Dr Vincent Biruta, and India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan, on behalf of their respective countries.

Prior to the signing ceremony the two officials, flanked by their respective delegations, co-chaired the first Rwanda-India Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

Muraleedharan commended Rwanda’s efforts in making it possible to host the meeting, citing it had been postponed more than twice as a result of the pandemic.

“This has helped us to review the progress of our bilateral relationship and pave out the relationship ahead,” he said.

The agreements include taxation avoidance agreement, repurposing of $66.6 million line of credit for projects in the energy sector, the Memorandum of Understanding in the technology relation and cooperation in tourism, development and promotion.

Other signed pending agreements include science and technology, law and justice.

Under the new deal, Dr Biruta explained that a military delegation from India is expected in Rwanda for the first Joint Defence Cooperation meeting, to be held in Kigali shortly which will forge deeper defense cooperation.

“We continue to consult with each other and other concerned partners regarding the new dates of the upcoming Commonwealth heads of state government meeting,” Dr Biruta said.