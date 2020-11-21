Rwanda introduces cost-effective technology for COVID-19 contact tracing

Kommlabs, an ICT solutions company has officially launched the first ever cost effective technology using a wearable device that may be issued to every resident as a way to facilitate contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic.A communique issued by Smart Africa Secretariat Saturday in Kigali said that the chipset with the size of an ID, is a form of card, which is more like a badge, that can be comfortably worn around the neck.

The tag does not need to be switched ON or OFF or charged, making it very easy to use by citizens of all ages, it said.

Each card possesses an anonymous and unique ID and does not store any personal or location information whatsoever. When two tags come in close contact, they store each others’ anonymous IDs.

So far, countries leading COVID-19 fighting like Singapore and New Zealand have conducted in-depth research and have found that a wearable device is a preferable solution.

Both countries intend to distribute the tags to their entire population and their citizens have praised the solution for being convenient, not invasive, and hassle-free, it said.

As of Saturday, 14 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Rwanda, raising the tally of the country’s positive cases to 5,586.

The results were obtained from 4,140 Covid-19 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

In total, 5,159 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Rwanda.