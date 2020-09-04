Rwanda introduces fines for not wearing face mask in public

Rwandan Health officials have introduced a series of fines ranging from $2 to $200 for anyone found in breach of public health rules, including the non-wearing of face masks, APA can report on Friday.Face masks remain compulsory in Rwanda in enclosed public spaces such as shops, restaurants or public transport.

The only exceptions are children under 3 or people with a disability that makes it impossible to wear masks.

Those rules will apply until further notice, when the government will decide whether to extend them again, it said.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is primarily transmitted when someone infected with it coughs, speaks or sneezes.

The droplets from the mouth or nose of this person then gets on a surface, and another person gets infected too when he or she touches that surface and touches the nose, mouth or eyes.

This signifies the encouragement of washing of hands with water and soap or with a hand sanitizer because they have proved to kill this virus, according to WHO.

The same fine will also be imposed for not complying with social distancing rule in public or for ignoring the nighttime curfew.

Organizers of parties and other illegal gatherings could be fined $200 and those who attend $25 each.

In June this year, Rwandan police rolled out a national campaign dubbed ‘Rwanya COVID’ to further educate the public on safety measures against coronavirus.

The campaign, which comes in light of the resumed transport services in majority parts of the country, is meant to reinforce the government directives and recommended safety guidelines against the pandemic.

It focuses mainly on educating people especially in bus stations, markets and other business centres on the recommended safety practices as they go about their errands to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.