Rwanda introduces home-care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

Published on 30.08.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

The latest surge in daily coronavirus cases in Rwanda has made the East African country’s health system implement a home-based care model targeting people under 65 with no symptoms.The  system, which was rolled out last week aims to ensure patients with  mild cases and are out of the high risk population, are isolated at home  until they test negative to the virus.

Official reports by  Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) indicate that there are currently 18  treatment centers: 9 health centers and 7 schools with a total capacity  of 1986 beds to accomodate COVID-19 patients across the country.

According  to the Director General of RBC, DR Sabin Nsanzimana, the newly  introduced home-care system would see COVID-19 patients get treated at  home, especially those in the capital city Kigali and its outskirts.

This  is because Kigali city accounts for the bulk of infections in the  country, with the disease fast-spreading in the community, according to  him.

Dr Menelas Nkeshimana, a medical doctor on frontline in  COVID-19 fight at University Teaching Hospital in Kigali told APA that  the newly introduced home-care system, which has taken off following the  launch of guidelines, would help cushion the country’s health care  system from being

In a move to deal with the rising number of  patients, Rwanda initially repurposed some health centers and schools  into special treatment centers for the pandemic.

However, this  situation of turning health centres into Covid-19 treatment facilities  creates a barrier in accessing health services, Rwandan health officials  said.

“It would no longer be tenable to isolate patients in hospitals without emphasing alternatives,” Dr Nkenshimana

Official  data shows that approximately 70% of cases are mild/asymptomatic and  requiring only isolation and supportive management to recover, “and this  can be done from the home set up.

Under the new scheme, Rwandan  health officials emphase to mobilise community health workers who will  take charge of patients like  those in health facilities are taken care  of by doctors and nurses and other medical specialists.

However,  patients will also be followed up on a daily basis through phone calls  where they will take their own temperatures daily and report the daily  temperatures during the call; in addition to reporting other symptoms  that may occur.

The decision to select a patient for home-based  Covid-19 care will be informed by an assessment of the suitability of  the patient’s home environment, it said.

Such home should not  have people that are at high risk of complications from the pandemic for  example those above 65 years of age; immunocompromised people; those  who have chronic heart, lung, or kidney conditions, it said.

“Before  one is released to continue with treatment at home, we must ascertain  that this is possible. We visit their homes to access them and take  views of their family members,” said Dr Nsanzimana.

But first of  all. Rwandan health officials will make sure that the family members are  then empowered to act as caregivers alongside the community health  worker.

To be eligible for the program, one must be asymptomatic,  have no underlying condition or show mild symptoms like having fever  only it said.

In the meanwhile, some health experts also acknowledged that the main challenge of the success of the program is stigma.

This  is because there is still a stigma of COVID-19 patients and this can be  worse under the home-based care, Fidele Munyarukato, one of the medical  expert managing a private clinic in Kigali told APA in an exclusive  interview.

