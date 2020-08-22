Rwanda introduces new test for diagnosing COVID-19 in 30 minutes

International › APA

Published on 22.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwandan health officials on Saturday introduced a new diagnostic test that can detect the COVID-19.According  to the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC),  the new  method is carried out using a swab test that can be carried out at any  place and could reveal results in just 30 minutes, without sending it  off to be processed at a lab.

Candidates will be randomly selected and asked to consent to the testing, it said.

Rwandan  health officials emphasize that this operation will provide factual  information about the Covid status in Kigali and  will lead to tactical  response activities.

The testing service is being introduced a few days after Rwanda has recorded a surge in the number of confirmed cases.

Rwanda  is currently strengthening measures to fight against COVID-19 with an  introduction of an Auto-Sanitising Gate, an all in one innovation that  provides temperature scanning, captures data and disinfects all  surfaces.

Since the closure of two big markets in Kigali after  big numbers were traced among the occupants, Rwandan Health officials  decided to reintroduce mass testing with the aim to establish whether  the country should be headed into lockdown again.

