Rwanda introduces new test for diagnosing COVID-19 in 30 minutes

Rwandan health officials on Saturday introduced a new diagnostic test that can detect the COVID-19.According to the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the new method is carried out using a swab test that can be carried out at any place and could reveal results in just 30 minutes, without sending it off to be processed at a lab.

Candidates will be randomly selected and asked to consent to the testing, it said.

Rwandan health officials emphasize that this operation will provide factual information about the Covid status in Kigali and will lead to tactical response activities.

The testing service is being introduced a few days after Rwanda has recorded a surge in the number of confirmed cases.

Rwanda is currently strengthening measures to fight against COVID-19 with an introduction of an Auto-Sanitising Gate, an all in one innovation that provides temperature scanning, captures data and disinfects all surfaces.

Since the closure of two big markets in Kigali after big numbers were traced among the occupants, Rwandan Health officials decided to reintroduce mass testing with the aim to establish whether the country should be headed into lockdown again.