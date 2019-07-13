International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda joins Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Published on 13.07.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Saturday approved three African countries including Rwanda as its new members bringing its membership to 100, an official statement revealed in Kigali on Saturday.Headquartered in Beijing, China, the AIIB is a  multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and  economic outcomes in Asia and beyond.

It said that Rwanda was  approved along with Benin and Djibouti, as new members to the group  which is already comprised of 97 member countries from across the world.

The  three African countries were approved to join AIIB after they complete  the required domestic processes and deposit the first capital  installment with the Bank, it said.

Commenting on the move, The  bank’s Vice President and Corporate Secretary, Danny Alexander, welcomes   the growing interest of African countries in the work of the AIIB and  pledged support for new members.

““We look forward to working  with Benin, Djibouti, and Rwanda to support their development in the  years to come,” he said in an embargoed press release from the bank  prior to the official approval of the three African countries,” he said.

Latest  estimates by the African Development Bank show that Africa’s  infrastructure needs amount to $130–170 billion a year, with a financing  gap in the range of $68–$108 billion.

Some 46 projects in 18 member countries totaling $8.5 billion have also been approved by the bank.

The  AIIB, a multilateral development bank investing in sustainable  infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, began  operations in January 2016

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top